Almonte United Church is searching for someone with tech skills and their own recording/video devices to videotape Sunday services at 10:30 am and then post them to our Facebook page.

Someone is needed for this Sunday, May 22nd and from July 10th for several weeks during the summer.

This is an ideal opportunity for students needing volunteer hours.

For further information, please contact Rev. Heather Kinkaid at 613-629-5966 or grovesprings@sympatico.ca