The Galilee Centre invites you to its 2nd annual Galilee Jamboree!

Sunday, August 29, 2021. 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Plan a nice visit with the whole family to this peaceful oasis in Arnprior

Enjoy an afternoon of music and community

Refreshments will be available for purchase

Check the website shortly for the lineup of artists: https://www.galileecentre.com/ workshops-events/

workshops-events/ Tickets are just $20.00 (children 12 and under with supervising adult are FREE!) and are available for pre-purchase at the Galilee Centre office (398 John Street North, Arnprior) or on-site on event day

For ticket pick-up in Almonte, email arnefran@yahoo.ca

COVID protocols of distancing and masks will be in place

Inclement weather updates will be posted on the website by 1:00 pm on event day.

This fresh-air event is a fundraiser in support of the Galilee Centre.