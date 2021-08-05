 The Galilee Centre invites you to its 2nd annual Galilee Jamboree!

Sunday, August 29, 2021. 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Plan a nice visit with the whole family to this peaceful oasis in Arnprior

  • Enjoy an afternoon of music and community
  • Refreshments will be available for purchase
  • Check the website shortly for the lineup of artists: https://www.galileecentre.com/workshops-events/ 
  • Tickets are just $20.00 (children 12 and under with supervising adult are FREE!) and are available for pre-purchase at the Galilee Centre office (398 John Street North, Arnprior) or on-site on event day
  • For ticket pick-up in Almonte, email arnefran@yahoo.ca
  • COVID protocols of distancing and masks will be in place
  • Inclement weather updates will be posted on the website by 1:00 pm on event day.

This fresh-air event is a fundraiser in support of the Galilee Centre.

SHARE
Previous articleLearn to make paper flowers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR