The Galilee Centre invites you to its 2nd annual Galilee Jamboree!
Sunday, August 29, 2021. 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Plan a nice visit with the whole family to this peaceful oasis in Arnprior
- Enjoy an afternoon of music and community
- Refreshments will be available for purchase
- Check the website shortly for the lineup of artists: https://www.galileecentre.com/
workshops-events/
- Tickets are just $20.00 (children 12 and under with supervising adult are FREE!) and are available for pre-purchase at the Galilee Centre office (398 John Street North, Arnprior) or on-site on event day
- For ticket pick-up in Almonte, email arnefran@yahoo.ca
- COVID protocols of distancing and masks will be in place
- Inclement weather updates will be posted on the website by 1:00 pm on event day.
This fresh-air event is a fundraiser in support of the Galilee Centre.