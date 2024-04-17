An Almonte baby boom

Springtime is often busy in the Almonte General Hospital Birthing Unit, but this March things were really hopping. There were 33 babies born, almost double the number born last March!

“It’s a baby boom for our unit! It is exciting for everyone in our community as so many little humans join us,” said Dr. Melanie Fortune, who is part of the family medicine obstetrics team. “It is a pretty special time.”

The Almonte program includes obstetricians, family physicians with additional obstetrical and newborn care training, midwives, specially trained nurses, and anesthetists. “We all work as a team and everyone is prepared for this increase in births,” added Dr. Fortune.

Contributing to the boom is our growing family medicine obstetrics program, which saw a big jump in numbers this month. “It’s all hands on deck and we are there to provide extra support for both moms and babies,” says Dr. Fortune.

Lindsay Timmins has delivered two of her three babies at Almonte General Hospital and says she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else: “I was born and raised in Almonte and I feel comfortable at my local hospital close to home. I know some of the doctors and nurses and I trust them. It was a great experience for our family!”

Almonte General Hospital is the only rural hospital in this region providing a full range of low-risk obstetrical services, including 24/7 coverage by an obstetrician, physician devoted to newborn care and pain management services by Anesthetists.

The unit has five private postpartum rooms, each with a washroom and shower, two labour and delivery rooms, showers and an operating room for cesarean sections. Our Diagnostic Imaging team offers a full range of advanced ultrasound services and patients can book ultrasound appointments by calling 613-256-2514 ext. 2114. For details, please visit our website at www.agh-fvm.com.