Anna’s Quinoa Salad

by Susan Hanna

Bonnie Stern has co-authored a new cookbook with her daughter, Anna Rupert and it’s a great collection of delicious recipes. This salad recipe from Don’t Worry, Just Cook is tasty and versatile. It travels well and is gluten free. You can substitute rice or lentils for the quinoa and if it doesn’t have to be gluten free you could use a cooked grain such as bulgur, barley or farro. You can make this dish vegan by using tofu instead of cheese. Cook’s note: I used a mixture of black and white quinoa, used radishes instead of carrots, feta instead of creamy goal cheese and omitted the seeds.

Makes 5 to 6 cups.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

If using canned chickpeas, check for preservatives. I use Blue Menu brand or cook dried chickpeas. President’s Choice Original goat cheese is additive free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) quinoa, rinsed if it is not pre-rinsed

2 cups (500 ml) boiling water (or amount specified on quinoa package)

1 cup (250 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup (250 ml) cooked corn kernels

1 cup (250 ml) cooked and coarsely chopped sweet potatoes, carrots or squash

1 cup (250 ml) cooked chickpeas

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped fresh cilantro, flat-leaf parsley or dill (or a combination)

2 tbsp (30 ml) roasted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp (30 ml) roasted pumpkin seeds

3 to 4 tbsp (45 to 60 ml) fresh lemon juice

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt

¼ to 1/3 cup (60 ml to 82.5 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 cup (250 ml) crumbled goat cheese

Preparation:

Place the quinoa in a medium saucepan and cover with boiling water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook gently for 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then spread on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to cool. In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, cilantro, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. Add the quinoa and toss gently. Stir in 3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice, salt and ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil. Taste and adjust seasoning, Scatter cheese overtop.

From Don’t Worry, Just Cook by Bonnie Stern and Anna Rupert