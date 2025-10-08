Classified AdsAnnual Alpha Male Yard Sale! Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8, 2025 Tools (hand, power, auto), lawn movers, camping and fishing, gardening, appliances Guy stuff only October 11, 12 and 13th 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Clayton Village, across from the General Store. Follow signs Bring Cash Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale: 2500 Watt Radley portable inverter generator October 8, 2025 For Sale – 2 tickets to see IRISH MYTHEN October 8, 2025 Wanted: Teen to pile firewood October 7, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11 October 8, 2025 For Sale: 2500 Watt Radley portable inverter generator October 8, 2025 For Sale – 2 tickets to see IRISH MYTHEN October 8, 2025 Ginger-Garlic Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry October 5, 2025 Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale! October 8, 2025 St. Mary’s Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar, November 1 October 7, 2025 From the Archives ADHS grad competes in ‘Code Life Ventilator Challenge’ Former Almonte doctor resigns from practice after disciplinary hearing The Millstone adds a gardening column Festive Upside-Down Cake Yard of the Week is back! New Wellness Centre at the Thoburn Mill Sheet Pan Buttermilk Chicken Tiny flowers