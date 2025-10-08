Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11

St George’s free Community Breakfast on Saturday,...

For Sale: 2500 Watt Radley portable inverter generator

Never used.  Reason for selling is because...

For Sale – 2 tickets to see IRISH MYTHEN

At the Almonte Old Town Hall on Saturday,...
Classified AdsAnnual Alpha Male Yard Sale!

Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale!

Tools (hand, power, auto), lawn movers, camping and fishing, gardening, appliances 

Guy stuff only 

October 11, 12 and 13th  10:00 am to 4:00 pm. 

Clayton Village, across from the General Store. 

Follow signs      Bring Cash 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone