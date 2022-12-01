Annual tree fundraiser launches just in time for Christmas shopping

Living trees and shrubs are the perfect gift — the very definition of environmental responsibility, they are not disposable or single-use, and will grow to provide shade, beauty, fruit, or all three, for a long, long time. Hop online now to order. We’ll send you a link to a sweet notecard you can print, fill in and present to the lucky gift recipients with your order confirmation.

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is particularly proud of our Tree Fundraiser. We are able to offer the trees and shrubs at great prices, and every dollar we raise makes a very real difference in the lives of your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable. We are 100% funded through donations and fundraising, so this is a very important endeavour.

So, what will you order this year? We have lots for you to choose from: Ruby Slippers Amur Maple, Princess Diana Serviceberry, Weeping Peashrub, Ruby Lace Honey-Locust, to name just a few. Or how about a Honey Crisp Eating Apple, Newport Plum or Flemish Beauty Eating Pear? Maybe the majestic Red Oak is the perfect choice for someone on your list. Just reading the names makes you think of Spring, doesn’t it?

A Special Tree for Mississippi Mills’ Bicentennial

Are you looking for a way to celebrate Mississippi Mills’ Bicentennial in 2023? The beautiful Autumn Blaze Maple has been selected as the official Bicentennial Tree. This tree has a special connection to Almonte; it is the tree variety that you’ll find planted along the Alameda.

Whatever you choose, you’ll want to order early for best selection. It’s so easy! Just click on hhnl.ca/trees. It’s as easy as that “other” online retailer, but without the guilt. The only thing we can’t do is deliver to your doorstep. But you or the lucky person who received your very thoughtful gift can pick up their trees and shrubs on April 29, 2023 at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road. Planting instructions, a free bag of 3-Way Planting Mix and a package of Root Rescue donated by Reid Gardens will be included with each item purchased.

Our Tree Fundraiser shopping site will be open November 30, 2021, at https://trees.hhnl.ca/.

For the third year we welcome our partnership with Chris Gow and Doris Goerzen at Reid Gardens in Carleton Place.

“When I contacted Chris at Reid Gardens to ask if they were interested in partnering with us again, I barely had the words out of my mouth, when the answer came back: ‘of course!’ They make such a difference to the way we are able to receive the order and to having the space for pickup day, and their donation of planting mix and root rescue adds to the value for our customers. This type of community support means so much!”

Peggy McPhail, HHNL Tree Fundraiser Lead

The true magic of Christmas is that, while you check names off your list, you are also giving HHNL clients the gift of support. We can’t help our community without the funds raised through donations and fundraising activities, since we don’t receive any government support. We invite you to visit our website at hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization, or if you need support.