Answer to Diana’s Quiz – April 20, 2024

The will of the Swedish engineer and inventor Alfred Nobel allowed for the founding of prizes in his name in 1901. The first person who won the Peace Prize was Henri Dunant, the Swiss doctor who founded the Red Cross. Rosalie Silberman Abella, who ended her career as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, is the youngest person ever to be appointed a judge in Canada, her experience far outshining that of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Abella has been a visiting professor at Harvard Law School and at Fordham University in the USA. Yannick Nezer-Seguin is a Montrealer who became the Music Director of New York’s Metropolitan Opera Orchestra since its 2018-2019 season. His credentials and honours are numerous. A palanquin is a covered litter usually used in the Far East to transport one person. It has long poles projecting before and behind it, and is carried by 4 or 6 men.

5. There are 2 pairs of 12 ribs each on either side of the human torso. They form the rib cage.