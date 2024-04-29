1. Toronto Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup in 1967, their13th Cup, all of which took

2. The Parthenon was commissioned by the politician and general Pericles. The sculptor Phidias oversaw the architects who built it.

3. The average human life span as of 2024 is 73.34 years, compared with 47 years in 1927.

4. The Sahara Desert, over 3,600,000 square miles of African expanse, stretches from the Atlantic to the Nile valley and from the Atlas Mountains to the Sudan. The word Sahara comes from the Arabic meaning’ desert’.

5. The oldest domesticated breed of dog is the saluki, dating back to the 4th century B.C.