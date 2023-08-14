Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 12, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. There are currently three military colleges in Canada:

– Royal Military College, Kingston, Ontario

– College Militaire Royal St Jean, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

– The Canadian Forces College, North York, Ontario

2. American currency uses magnetic ink on its bills, with different inks for each denomination.

3. A clade is a group of organisms evolving from a common ancestor, such as human beings and great apes.

4. Psychological gaslighting means manipulation of a person leading to his/her self doubt.

5. The frontman of the rock group The Band, musician, Canadian Robbie Robertson who died this past week, composed such classic rock songs as Up on Cripple Creek and The Weight. He was the feature performer in the renowned Martin Scorcese documentary ‘The Last Waltz’.