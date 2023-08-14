Monday, August 14, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 12, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  There are currently three...

RHYTHM & SONG! Community Choir: Building Community Through Song

FALL SESSIONS 2023 Rhythm & Song! Sing, laugh,...

FOR SALE: Printer Hewlett Packard Envy 7640

$30 Phone 613-798-6295
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - August 12, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 12, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  There are currently three military colleges in Canada:
     –  Royal Military College, Kingston, Ontario
     –  College Militaire Royal St Jean, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec
     –  The Canadian Forces College, North York, Ontario
2.  American currency uses magnetic ink on its bills, with different inks for each denomination.
3.  A clade is a group of organisms evolving from a common ancestor, such as human beings and great apes.
4.  Psychological gaslighting means manipulation of a person leading to his/her self doubt.
5.  The frontman of the rock group The Band, musician, Canadian Robbie Robertson who died this past week, composed such classic rock songs as Up on Cripple Creek and The Weight. He was the feature performer in the renowned Martin Scorcese documentary ‘The Last Waltz’.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone