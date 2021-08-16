by Diana Filer

1. Dihyrogen monoxide is water, the most abundant substance on the surface of the earth.

2. Manitoulin Island is in Lake Huron, and is the largest freshwater island in the world.

3. The oldest annual sporting event in North America is the Royal St John’s Regatta in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. With documented proof, it has been held every August, weather permitting, since 1816.

4. The only even prime number is two.

5. Momiji Nishiya, a 13 year-old Japanese skateboarder, won the Gold Medal in Women’s Street Competition Skateboarding at this year’s Olympics.