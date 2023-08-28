Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 26, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Yellowknife sits on the border of Great Slave Lake.

2. American-born ice hockey center Auston Matthews has just signed a 4 year 53 million dollar contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

3. Lawren Harris and Pegi Nicol MacLeod were two Canadian artists of the Second World War.

4. The Buddhist temple complex Angkor Wat in northern Cambodia is the largest religious structure on earth.