Monday, August 7, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 5, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  The blue marble is...

Naturalist Michael Runtz to speak at Pakenham Union Cemetery service, August 13

The annual Decoration Day Service will be held at...

What Is That … Fair Damsel?

We find damselflies more difficult to photograph...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - August 5, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 5, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The blue marble is a photograph of earth taken by the crew of Apollo 17 on its way to the moon.
2.  The Marianas Trench is located in the Western Pacific Ocean, and is the deepest ocean trench on earth.
3.  Nikki Haley, a South Carolinan woman born of Indian parents, is the first American woman to announce her candidacy for the 2024 Presidency of the USA.
4.  Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was born in Montreal. She is a former television host.
5.  As You Like It is the Shakespeare play that has incorporated Beatles songs into its performances.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone