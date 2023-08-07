Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 5, 2023

1. The blue marble is a photograph of earth taken by the crew of Apollo 17 on its way to the moon.

2. The Marianas Trench is located in the Western Pacific Ocean, and is the deepest ocean trench on earth.

3. Nikki Haley, a South Carolinan woman born of Indian parents, is the first American woman to announce her candidacy for the 2024 Presidency of the USA.

4. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was born in Montreal. She is a former television host.

5. As You Like It is the Shakespeare play that has incorporated Beatles songs into its performances.