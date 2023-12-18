Monday, December 18, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 16, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  The original 'muffin man'...

Philips 22” Colour TV, $25

Philips 22” Colour TV 22PFL3505D/F7 LCD TV ...

Diana’s Quiz – December 16, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Who was 'The Muffin...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - December 16, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 16, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The original ‘muffin man’ of the children’s rhyme was considered to be Frederick Thomas Lynwood, a 16th century pastry chef who lured children with a muffin on a string and then killed them.
2.  The sailfish is the world’s fastest fish, having been clocked at 68 mph.
3.  The Hindu Kush is a mountain range in central Asia, extending from central Afghanistan to the Pakistan boundary.

4.  The Santa Claus Parade sleigh in Toronto in 1913 had LIVE reindeer pulling it, imported from Labrador.

5.   Although we tend to think of a jujube and a chewy candy, the original jujube is a spiny Old World tree with yellow flowers and edible red berries

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone