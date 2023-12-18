Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 16, 2023

by Diana Filer
1. The original ‘muffin man’ of the children’s rhyme was considered to be Frederick Thomas Lynwood, a 16th century pastry chef who lured children with a muffin on a string and then killed them.
2. The sailfish is the world’s fastest fish, having been clocked at 68 mph.
3. The Hindu Kush is a mountain range in central Asia, extending from central Afghanistan to the Pakistan boundary.
4. The Santa Claus Parade sleigh in Toronto in 1913 had LIVE reindeer pulling it, imported from Labrador.
5. Although we tend to think of a jujube and a chewy candy, the original jujube is a spiny Old World tree with yellow flowers and edible red berries