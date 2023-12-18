Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 16, 2023

1. The original ‘muffin man’ of the children’s rhyme was considered to be Frederick Thomas Lynwood, a 16th century pastry chef who lured children with a muffin on a string and then killed them.

2. The sailfish is the world’s fastest fish, having been clocked at 68 mph.

3. The Hindu Kush is a mountain range in central Asia, extending from central Afghanistan to the Pakistan boundary.