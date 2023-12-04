Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Not counting Australia, which is a continent, New Guinea is the largest island in the Pacific Ocean.

2. UTC is Universal Time Coordinated. It is a time standard, whereas Greenwich Mean Time is a time zone.

3. Third base is arguably baseball’s hardest position to play, because of the distance from first base when a ball is hit.

4. Goats have oblong eye pupils. They are herbivores that need a broad range of vision to allow them to see danger approaching.

5. Olivia is this year’s most popular girl’s name in Canada. World wide, it is still a form of Maria.