December 2, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 2, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Not counting Australia, which is a continent, New Guinea is the largest island in the Pacific Ocean.
2.  UTC is Universal Time Coordinated.  It is a time standard, whereas Greenwich Mean Time is a time zone.
3.  Third base is arguably baseball’s hardest position to play, because of the distance from first base when a ball is hit.
4.  Goats have oblong eye pupils.  They are herbivores that need a broad range of vision to allow them to see danger approaching.

5.  Olivia is this year’s most popular girl’s name in Canada.  World wide, it is still a form of Maria.

