Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 30, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Bonar Law, of Kingston, NB, was Prime Minister of Great Britain from October 23, 1922, until May 20.1923.

2. The first message of the Morse Code was, ‘What God hath wrought’, sent by Samuel Morse in 1838 from Washington, DC, to Baltimore, Md.

3. Canadian film maker James Cameron’s 2019 movie ‘Avatar’ claims to be the highest-grossing movie to date.

4. A babirussa is an Indonesian deer pig or hog, found mainly on the island of Sulawesi. The males have long curved tusks that pierce the skin as they grow upward.

5. In Japan on every December 31st, Buddhist temples ring their bells 108 times to signify the 108 human sins of their Buddhist belief.