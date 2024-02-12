Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 10, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. The most important job skill today is decision making, followed by multi-tasking. according to a recent poll. Teamwork is 12th down on this list.

2. The name of Moses’ wife was Zipporah. The cosmetic company Sephora claims to have gotten its name from the Greek word ‘sephos’, ‘pretty’, combined with the name of Moses’ very beautiful wife

3. The fictional UNICORN is the national animal of Scotland

4. Canadian David McTaggart was the main founder of Greenpeace. He was also a Canadian badminton champion.

5. Rice is the food that is most eaten worldwide.