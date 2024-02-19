Monday, February 19, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  The Dempster Highway connects the Klondike Highway in the Yukon to Inuvik, NWT, on the Mackenzie River delta.  It runs for 736 kilometers.
2.  Valsalva is a manoeuvre wherein you plug your nostrils and mouth and try to breathe out forcefully as a means of equalizing the pressure in the ears.  Swimmers can be seen doing this as they come up for air.
3.  Christina Koch, is the astronaut American engineer and physicist who has been selected as the first woman to circle the moon in the Artemis 1 moon-orbiting mission. She has already spent 328 days in a space station.
4.  A ‘hertz’ is a unit of frequency equal to one cycle per second.
5.  The Art Deco movement began in Paris in 1925 at the International Exposition of Decorative Arts.  It became popular internationally in 1966

