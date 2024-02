1. The dog is the first animal to be domesticated, although so far there is no definite date when this occurred all those millennia ago.

2. Measha Brueggergosman-Lee is the first woman to receive a Performing Arts Award for classical music.

3. A Cabochon is a gemstone that is unfaceted, rounded, and highly polished.

4. The hockey player who captained two Stanley Cup championship teams is Mark Messier.

5. Richard Nixon has been on Time Magazine covers 55 times, a record.