Monday, February 5, 2024
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - February 3, 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 3, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. The Eiffel Tower was built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution at the Paris Exposition of 1889.
2. Joseph Lister, a British surgeon, was the founder of antiseptic medicine.
3. ‘Nessun Dorma” is sung by the tenor Calaf in Turandot, hoping  to win her hand.
4.  Flamingoes get pink from the beta-carotene found plentifully in their brine-shrimp diets.  These birds are born a dull grey colour.
5.  The headquarters of INTERPOL is located in Lyon, France.

