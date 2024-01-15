Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 13, 2024

1. The proposed new name for Dundas Square in Toronto is Sankofa Square, from the Ghanaian language Twi: ”to retrieve”, implying ”’to encourage learning from the past to inform the future”. So far it is not popular.

2. “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” is the title and first line of the poem by the Welshman Dylan Thomas..

3. The Cantabrian Mountains are a mountain range in western and northwestern Spain.

4. Calliope is the Muse of Epic poetry. She was also known as the mother of Orpheus.

5. The Houthis are a rebel Yemeni political party that has been causing much disruption in the key global trade routes in the Red Sea.