Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024

1. Canada has 750 lighthouses, 51 of which are staffed.

2. Cuzco, Peru, was the capital of the ancient Incas.

3. The “hat” or ‘einstein’ is a mathematical shape that has always been considered impossible to create until an English Yorkshireman, David Smith, and a University of Waterloo professor, Craig Kaplan, with the help of two American mathematicians. It is a 13-sided shape resembling a fedora; an ‘aperiodic monotile’ that can be formed so that it cannot consist of repeating shapes. It is called an ‘einstein’ a play on the two German words ‘ein’ and ‘stein’ meaning ‘one stone’.

4. Tekahionwake was the Mohawk poetess, her Canadian name being E Pauline Johnson. She was also a performer who was very popular in Canada during the early 20th century,

5. The Immortal Jellyfish is the longest living ‘animal’.