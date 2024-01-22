Monday, January 22, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Canada has 750 lighthouses, 51 of which are staffed.
2.  Cuzco, Peru, was the capital of the ancient Incas.
3.  The “hat” or ‘einstein’ is a mathematical shape that has always been considered impossible to create until an English Yorkshireman, David Smith, and a University of Waterloo professor, Craig Kaplan, with the help of two American mathematicians. It is a 13-sided shape resembling a fedora; an ‘aperiodic monotile’ that can be formed so that it cannot consist of repeating shapes.  It is called an ‘einstein’ a play on the two German words ‘ein’ and ‘stein’ meaning ‘one stone’.

Example of an “einstein” or “hat”
4.  Tekahionwake was the Mohawk poetess, her Canadian name being E Pauline Johnson.  She was also a performer who was very popular in Canada during the early 20th century,
5.  The Immortal Jellyfish is the longest living ‘animal’.

