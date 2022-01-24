1. Women were first allowed to compete in the Olympic Games in 1900.

2. Cutty Sark was the nickname that Robbie Burns gave to Nanny Dee, the witch leader trying to catch Tam o’ Shanter in Robbie Burns’ long poem ‘Tam o’ Shanter’. The nickname was because of what she wore: in those days a cutty sark was a term for a short nightdress’.

3. The late, great Canadian singer-songwriter Stan Rogers composed the words and music for The Northwest Passage. It has been suggested that it be a true National Anthem.

4. Lavender belongs to the mint family, along with many herbs, such as basil, thyme, marjoram, oregano, rosemary and sage, to name just a few.

5. Tarsus was a city in Cilicia, in what is now Turkey. It was the birthplace of St Paul the Apostle (but not one of the 12), originally Saul of Tarsus….he is considered to be the most significant person after Jesus in the development of Christianity..