by Diana Filer
- Bagpipe bags are traditionally made of cow hide, and sometimes sheep or elk hide.
- New York City was the capital of the USA from 1789 to 1790, and Philadelphia became the capital from 1790 to 1800, both formally declared so by act of Congress. New York City was actually the capital from 1784, but congress only ratified it in 1789,
- America is named after Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian-born merchant, navigator and explorer who coined the term ‘New World’.
- MacEwan University is in Edmonton, Alberta.
- Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the world’s first woman prime minister after her party won the Sri Lankan general election in 1960, and chose her as Prime Minister.