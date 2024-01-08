Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 6, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. Balthazar is the name of the third wise man.

2. Gnawa music originated in Morocco with the Gnawa tribe. It mixes classical Islamic Sufism and pre-Islamic folk music. It has won international appeal, and many Western musicians have drawn on and collaborated with Gnawa musicians, including Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones. Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and American pianist Randy Weston.

3. The first candles were made by Egyptians of animal fat – tallow – with a reed stuck in the centre. In China they used insects and seeds; in Tibet, yak butter; in the Pacific Northwest, oolachan fish. Then later they were sometimes made of better-smelling beeswax until paraffin and stearin in the 19th century.

4. There are about 1,500 active volcanoes currently in the world, and 7% exist in the Ring of Fire, extending from the Aleutian Islands in the north to New Zealand in the south. This week there is activity on Flores Island in Indonesia.

5. Ella Shelton of Ingersoll, Ontario scored the first goal in the January 1st WPHL hockey game between Toronto and New York. She was playing for New York. the team which won the game.