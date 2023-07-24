Monday, July 24, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 22, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The baby  teeth are the only parts of the human body that are deciduous.
2.  Margaret Atwood has been called The Prophet of Dystopia.
3.  The commonest invasive species of the Great Lakes, the sea lamprey, is also its most dangerous.
4.  A Möbius strip is a one-sided long strip of paper, which, with a half twist in it and, attached at both ends, becomes completely one-sided both ways.

Photo credit: David Benbennick, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
5.  A rim shot is music created by a drum stick simultaneously hitting the rim and the head of the drum.

