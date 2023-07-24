Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 22, 2023

1. The baby teeth are the only parts of the human body that are deciduous.

2. Margaret Atwood has been called The Prophet of Dystopia.

3. The commonest invasive species of the Great Lakes, the sea lamprey, is also its most dangerous.

4. A Möbius strip is a one-sided long strip of paper, which, with a half twist in it and, attached at both ends, becomes completely one-sided both ways.