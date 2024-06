by Diana Filer

1. Of the six teams in the newly formed PWHL, Minneapolis has the first-ever win: The Walter Cup, for beating Boston 3-0′

2. Justin Trudeau was once a ski and snowboard instructor on Whistler Mountain in BC.

3. There have been over 6,000 shipwreck disasters recorded in the Great Lakes.

4. The V2 rockets launched against London in WWII are considered to be the beginning of the Space Age.

5. Maluku~~or the Moluccas ~~ is an Indonesian archipelago formerly named the Spice Islands.