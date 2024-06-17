Monday, June 17, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 15, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups – 24 – most recently in 1993.  Of rhe American teams, the Detroit
     Red Wings lead with the most Stanley Cups.
2.   A pangram is a sentence or verse that contains all the letters of the alphabet.
3.  There have been over 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, claiming more than 30,000 lives.
4.  The great Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti was nicknamed King of the High C’s.
5.   A mother tree is the oldest and largest tree in a forest that shares its carbon and other nutrients with other species in an underground network.

