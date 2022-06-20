Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022

1 Norma McCorvey was the Texan woman who became the original ‘Jane Roe’ in the 1973 landmark legal case, ‘Roe vs Wade’. Wade was the real name of the her local district attorney, against whom she filed the lawsuit.

2. La Nina is a weather system which usually occurs in alternate years with El Nino, but this is the relatively rare third year in a row – called the ‘Triple-Dip’, that it appears to be happening. It brings cooler than average sea surface temperatures to the Pacific Ocean which have repercussions on the Atlantic hurricane season.

3. Stevia rebaudiana is a plant native to Brazil and Paraguay, whose active compounds can be up to 300 times as sweet as sugar (!), thus making it a popular sugar substitute.

4. The capital of Saudi Arabia is Riyadh.