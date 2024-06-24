Answers to Diana’s Quiz, June 22 2024

ANSWERS

1. St Jean Baptiste Day is celebrated annually on June 24. John the Baptist was a Jewish priest and prophet and cousin of Jesus. June 24 is a national holiday in Quebec and in many countries around the world in remembrance of the day when he christened Jesus in the River Jordan.

2. An orange hard hat on a construction site specifically denotes that the wearer is a crane operator.

3. Entrepreneur and businessman Peter Pocklington was the owner of the Edmonton Oilers in 1983-4 when the team won its first Stanley Cup.

4. Scarface was Al Capone’s nickname.

5. The surname Featherstonehaugh is usually pronounced ‘Fanshaw’.