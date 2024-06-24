Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz, June 22 2024

Answers to Diana’s Quiz, June 22 2024

ANSWERS

1.  St Jean Baptiste Day is celebrated annually on June 24. John the Baptist was a Jewish priest and prophet and cousin of Jesus.  June 24 is a national  holiday in Quebec and in many countries around the world in remembrance of the day when he christened Jesus in the River Jordan.

2.  An orange hard hat on a construction site specifically denotes that the wearer is a crane operator.

3.  Entrepreneur and businessman Peter Pocklington was the owner of the Edmonton Oilers in 1983-4 when the team won its first Stanley Cup.

4.  Scarface was Al Capone’s nickname.

5.  The surname Featherstonehaugh is usually pronounced ‘Fanshaw’.

