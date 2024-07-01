Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 29, 2024

by Diana Filer

1. Metis twin sisters Caydence and Kennedy Marley were awarded this moth the Law Society of Saskatchewan gold and silver medals respectively for the highest academic averages throughout law school at the University of Saskatchewan.

2. Three square miles is bigger than 3 miles square.

3. The gypsy Carmen of Bizet’s opera was a cigar factory worker.

4. On July 1,1867, the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were created….Confederation.

5. Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese Major League baseball player with the Los Angeles Dodgers.