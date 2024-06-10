Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 8,, 2024

1. The US swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals, with a total of 28.

2. Operation Neptune, now commonly referred to as D-Day, was the Allied invasion of France on June 6, 1944,,,,the largest land, air and sea invasion in history.

3. (Port) Stanley, on East Falkland, is the capital of the Falkland Islands.

4. A chyron is the electronic caption superimposed on a television screen, with information on what the viewer is watching.

5. Chief Dan George was a Tsleil-Waututh First Nations member of the Coast Salish Peoples. He was a philosopher and actor, best known for his role in The Beachcombers, the CBC television series. June is National Indigenous History Month.