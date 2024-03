1. The Andes Mountain Range in South America is the world’s longest at about 7,000 km….the Rockies are the third longest.

2. A cunctator is someone who delays, puts off, consistently.

3. The capital city of Belize is Belmopan.

4. Last Saturday, March 2, Lebron James, star forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, became the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.

5. ‘Inspire Inclusion’ is the theme announced yesterday, March 8, for International Women’s Day this year..