Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 11, 2024

1. ”First do no harm” are the first words of the Hippocratic Oath. The vow, ”I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm” was another way of saying this. It is said to be the first expression of medical ethics, stemming from the 3rd to 5th century BC.

2. Jim Carrey first appeared in a CBC television movie entitled ”Introducing Janet”.

3. New York City currently has at least 350,000 residents who are millionaires.