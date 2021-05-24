by Diana Filer
1. A giraffe can last up to 3 weeks without water, and a kangaroo rat for a lifetime.
2. LeVar Burton is to be a guest host on the TV program ‘Jeopardy’.
3. Hames are two curved bars of iron or wood that fit around the collar of a draught horse, serving as an attachment for the traces.
4. Eswatini is the former Swaziland, the country in southeast Africa between Mozambique and South Africa.
5. The rock band Rush, formed in Toronto in 1968 and led by Geddy Lee, is considered to be Canada’s most popular rock band.