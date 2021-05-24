1. A giraffe can last up to 3 weeks without water, and a kangaroo rat for a lifetime.

2. LeVar Burton is to be a guest host on the TV program ‘Jeopardy’.

3. Hames are two curved bars of iron or wood that fit around the collar of a draught horse, serving as an attachment for the traces.

4. Eswatini is the former Swaziland, the country in southeast Africa between Mozambique and South Africa.