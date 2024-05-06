Monday, May 6, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 4, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Vancouver is the only Canadian city to have a Board of Parks and Recreation .
2.   ‘This royal throne of kings, this sceptered isle’ is from Shakespeare’s Richard II, act 2, scene 1.
3.  Jack Niklaus is considered to be the greatest golfer of all time, with 73  followed by Tiger Woods.
4.  A cockwomble describes a foolish, incompetent, irritating person who demonstrates a combination of arrogance, stupidity and ignorance.  A term used mostly in Britain.
5.  Mawsynram in northeast India’s Meghalays State is the world’s wettest place, with almost 12 meters of rain falling annually!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

