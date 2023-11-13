Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 11, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. The Armistice of November 11, 1918, was signed in the ”Compiegne Wagon”, a train dining car, in the forest of Compiegne, France. Another armistice was signed in that very same wagon on June 22, 1940, ordered by Adolf Hitler to mark the surrender to Germany of the French under Marshal Petain.

2. A luthier is a craftswoman or -man who repairs stringed musical instruments that have a neck and a box, such as violins, banjos, cellos and ukuleles.

3. Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Light, celebrated annually – its main day this year of five days is on Sunday, November 12. The festival symbolizes the power of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Other faiths celebrate Diwali, too: Sikhism, Jainism and Nepali Buddhism to name a few. Canada Post has just issued a new stamp recognizing Diwali.

4. Dolomite is a sedimentary carbonate rock used mainly for concrete in construction and to correct soil acidity in agriculture.