Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 25, 2023

- There are 15 Magdalen Islands or, Les Iles de la Madeleine, located in the middle of the Gulf of St Lawrence and part of the Province of Quebec. 7 are inhabited and linked by sand dunes, with a population of just under 13,000.
- The liver produces our cholesterol.
- Russian-born Isaac Asimov, the American science fiction writer and professor of biochemistry at Boston University, coined the term ‘robotics’.
- ‘Super pigs’ are now being termed the most invasive animal on the planet….mainly because of the current spate of these creatures crossing from Canada’s prairie provinces into the USA. They were introduced into Canada in1980 as exotic livestock for meat eaters. They combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boars with the high fertility of domestic swine.
- The Stockton and Darlington Railway in northeast England was the first ever passenger train in September, 1825. It was called Locomotion Number One, and built by the Stephensons, father and son.