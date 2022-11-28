1. Qatar, a sheikdom on a peninsula in the Persian Gulf shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia.

2. The Roman equivalent of Artemis is Diana, the Goddess of the Moon and the Hunt, among other alliances.

3. Patty Hearst-Shaw lives peacefully, the widow of Bernard Shaw, one of her former bodyguards, and is the mother of two daughters.

4, An octopus has 3 hearts: one to pump blood around the body, and the other two to pump it past the gills to pick up oxygen.

5. The opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti was given the nickname King of the High C’s