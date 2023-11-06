Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November4, 2023

by Diana Filer

2. A Citabria is a small, single-engine 2 seater aircraft first manufactured in 1964. It is used for training purposes and for personal use.

3. The recent former Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, is Canada’s new Ambassador to Germany.

4 ‘Now and Then’ is the first Beatles song to be released this week since 1995.

1. Christine Sinclair is a soccer forward and Captain of the Canadian Women’s Soccer Team. An Olympic gold medallist, she is currently the all-time international champion holder of most soccer goals scored, women OR men.