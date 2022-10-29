Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 29, 2022

1. Alabama, Vermont, Tennessee, Louisiana and Oregon still list slavery, or ‘indentured servitude’, as punishment for a crime.

2. Rishi is the Hindu word for an accomplished or enlightened person, a sage.

3. A Devon Rex is a breed of cat. It has a slender body, a wavy coat and large ears. The breed is capable of learning difficult tricks.

4. Phil Kessel, currently a right winger for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, has just broken the record for having played the most consecutive games in NHL history.