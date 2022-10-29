Saturday, October 29, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 29, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Alabama, Vermont, Tennessee, Louisiana and Oregon still list slavery, or ‘indentured servitude’, as punishment for a crime.
2.  Rishi is the Hindu word for an accomplished or enlightened person, a sage.
3.  A Devon Rex is a breed of cat.  It has a slender body, a wavy coat and large ears.  The breed is capable of learning difficult tricks.
4.  Phil Kessel, currently a right winger for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, has just broken the record for having played the most consecutive games in NHL history.

5.  MI5 stands for Military Intelligence 5, the government department responsible for protecting the country against threats to national security.

