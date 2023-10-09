Monday, October 9, 2023
by Diana Filer 1.  Premier Wab Kinew is...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 7, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Premier Wab Kinew is the son of an Anishinaabe Chieftain.  He was born in Kenora, Ontario, and spent his youth on the Onigaming Reserve in that province.  His Manitoba riding is Fort Rouge.
2.  David Thomson, grandson of Lord Roy Thomson, who made a fortune in newspapers, is Canada’s richest person.
3.  Attoseconds are quintillionths of a second in duration – a second with 18 zeros following a 1.  There about as many attosecond impulses in a second as there are seconds in the entire history of the universe.
4.  Ontario contains the largest green belt in the world.
5.  The Swiss franc is the stablest currency, followed by the Japanese yen and the Norwegian krone.

