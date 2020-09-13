by Diana Filer

1. Several former Ministers of Finance have later become Prime Minister of Canada, e.g. Paul Martin, R B Bennett, Jean Chretien and John Turner, to name 4.

2. According to Forbes magazine this year, New York City has the most billionaires – 92, followed by Hong Kong and Moscow.

3. The Beaufort Gyre is one of two main currents in the Arctic Ocean. It is largely made up of fresh water. The other main current is the Transpolar Drift.

4. The United Arab Emirates is the first gulf country in the middle east to open diplomatic relations with Israel.