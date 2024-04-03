Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Learning Again in Almonte presents Antarctica: Exploring the Magic of the 7th Continent.  Embark on a 3 week course with adventurer David Reid. With topics including science and exploration, the presentations will be enhanced with film, stories, poetry and David’s own photographs collected from over 20 expeditions.  His website indicates the range of his experience and some will recall his dynamic lecture on John Rae delivered last winter.

The course will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm beginning on April 17 at the Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills Public Library. Find further information and reserve your spot at learningagainalmonte.ca

