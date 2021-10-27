by Susan Hanna

I love pasta salads and this one from Half Baked Harvest is full of my favourite ingredients: fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, deli meat, fresh mozzarella and arugula. This salad, which can be made ahead, is bursting with flavour and would make a great lunch or light dinner. Cook’s note: I used prosciutto instead of salami.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar, Unico artichoke hearts, Unico roasted red peppers and Savor sun-dried tomatoes. All are additive-free. Genuine prosciutto and Parmesan are additive-free—look for the cheese’s name stamped on the rind. Check the pine nuts to make sure they don’t contain preservatives. Tre Stelle fresh mozzarella is additive- and colour-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) short cut pasta

1/3 cup (82 ml) extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) champagne or red wine vinegar

1 small shallot, grated

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh thyme leaves

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup (60 ml) grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons (30 ml) toasted pine nuts, finely chopped (optional)

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 cups (500 ml) fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

2 roasted red bell peppers, sliced

1 jar (14-ounce/396 g) marinated artichoke hearts, drained

½ cup (125 ml) oil packed sun-dried tomatoes oil, drained and chopped

4 ounces (113 g) spicy salami, thinly sliced

8 ounces (226 g) fresh mozzarella or buffalo mozzarella, torn

1-2 cups (250-500 ml) baby arugula

Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Drain. Meanwhile, to a large serving bowl, add olive oil, vinegar, the shallot, thyme, lemon zest, parmesan, pine nuts (if using), and a pinch each of crushed red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Add half the basil and the hot pasta and toss vigorously to combine. Add the bell peppers, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, salami, mozzarella, and half the arugula, tossing to combine. At this point, the salad can be served warm or cooled and kept in the fridge for up to 2-3 days. To serve, bring the pasta to room temperature. Top with the remaining arugula and basil. Season with freshly cracked pepper and salt.

From Half Baked Harvest