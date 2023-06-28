Apartment for rent

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
We have a bright and beautiful 3-bedroom apartment coming up for rent August 1. Ideally located between the hospital and Mark’s Lookout (end of Martin St. at the water). Only a short walk to downtown.

Everything is brand new, including appliances and a recently landscaped lawn (lots of room for gardens).  This apartment was specifically designed for seniors and is perfect for a retired person or couple. Rent is $2475 and includes forced air heat and water (electricity extra).

It is available August 1st, but we can accommodate a flexible move-in date (aka Sept.). For inquiries or viewing please call 613 256 1014 or email willaffleck@gmail.com.

