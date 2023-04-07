Friday, April 7, 2023
Appleton general store destroyed in fire

Photo: Rocky Veley

A Mississippi Mills landmark — the former Appleton general store — went up in flames today. This is the second serious fire here in the past week, following one last Friday at the ambulance headquarters beside Almonte General Hospital.

The building has stood by the Mississippi River since 1850 and was reportedly in the midst of being converted to use as a new business.

Photo: Rocky Veley

In a 2021 blog post, Linda Seccaspina shared this information about the building’s history:

“This two-and-a-half-storey brick building, built in 1850, is one of the oldest commercial buildings in Appleton. It is one of the few remaining examples of commercial brick architecture in the town. The building has been used until recently as a retail establishment … It was established in conjunction with the development of the Post Office by Albert Teskey, a long-time Justice of the Peace and sometime Reeve of Ramsay Township. It has served the town of Appleton throughout its growth and has, therefore, been involved significantly in the daily life of the town.”

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Millstone photo

 

