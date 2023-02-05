Sunday, February 5, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Appleton Studio ART CLASSES with Adrian Baker, MFA

  2023 winter/spring open studio sessions Enjoy a bright,...

FOR SALE: Norco fat bike

Norco Bigfoot 2 - Fat Bike (Red/Silver) purchased...

Michael Holland — obituary

Holland, Michael Walter Passed away peacefully on January 13,...
The BillboardAppleton Studio ART CLASSES with Adrian Baker, MFA

Appleton Studio ART CLASSES with Adrian Baker, MFA

 

2023 winter/spring open studio sessions

Enjoy a bright, natural-light studio in the charming village of Appleton. Professional instruction, friendly atmosphere, and helpful feedback from your fellow students make these sessions both fun and instructive!

‘OPEN STUDIO’ SESSIONS – for artists of all levels

Tuesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am
Tuesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm
Wednesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am
Wednesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for all levels, from beginners to those with years of art-making experience. Participants have many options:

– Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils).
– Discussing about the essential rules of composition, colour theory, etc.
– Step by step lessons in drawing with pencil or ink (negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc).
– Learning the fundamentals of coloured pencil or watercolour.
– Working on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium.

Classes run for eight weeks, starting March 7/8.  Cost is $295.

Register early – classes are limited to six people and fill quickly!

For more information contact: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA

Email: appletonstudio@gmail.com
Website: www.adrianbakerart.com

NOTE: Proof of at least one COVID booster n is required. Masks are optional.

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone