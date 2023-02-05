Appleton Studio ART CLASSES with Adrian Baker, MFA

2023 winter/spring open studio sessions

Enjoy a bright, natural-light studio in the charming village of Appleton. Professional instruction, friendly atmosphere, and helpful feedback from your fellow students make these sessions both fun and instructive!

‘OPEN STUDIO’ SESSIONS – for artists of all levels

Tuesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am

Tuesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm

Wednesday mornings: 9:00am – 11:30am

Wednesday afternoons: 1pm – 3:30pm

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for all levels, from beginners to those with years of art-making experience. Participants have many options:

– Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils).

– Discussing about the essential rules of composition, colour theory, etc.

– Step by step lessons in drawing with pencil or ink (negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc).

– Learning the fundamentals of coloured pencil or watercolour.

– Working on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium.

Classes run for eight weeks, starting March 7/8. Cost is $295.

Register early – classes are limited to six people and fill quickly!

For more information contact: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA

Email: appletonstudio@gmail.com

Website: www.adrianbakerart.com

NOTE: Proof of at least one COVID booster n is required. Masks are optional.