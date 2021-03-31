The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free, COVID safe youth and community focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities that foster a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of April our programming runs as follows:

Mondays:

April 5th, 9th & 26th: Mondays from 4 pm to 6 pm we will be offering an online Life Skills program! Youth will learn different life skills like proper hygiene, how to keep your space clean, time management, organization and much more. This program is geared towards youth ages 10 to 15. Any and all supplies for this program will be provided by the centre. This free program has limited spaces so please register by March 29th.

Tuesdays:

April 6th, 20th & 27th: Tuesdays from 4 pm to 6 pm MMYC will be offering another month of our From us to You: Online Cooking program. Youth who participate will learn how to cook healthy and delicious meals, proper knife handling skills and beginner nutritional facts. MMYC will provide all of the ingredients from the meat to the seasoning. This free program has limited spaces available so be sure to register ASAP- registration ends March 29th.

Wednesdays:

April 7th, 21st & 28th: Wednesdays we are hosting another month of our online Young Chefs program. This program is perfect for a youth with a passion for cooking and who already has their basic skills set. Youth will learn more difficult knife techniques, recipes and proper kitchen processes. This is a free program- this includes all of the ingredients needed to create these recipes. There are limited spaces available so be sure to register before March 29th.

Thursdays:

MMYC’s Boot Camp: Thursday April 1st, 8th, 22nd and 29th from 4 pm to 5 pm we will be hosting an in-person boot camp! Youth will play sports, participate in circuit training and complete body weight exercises. There are only 8 spots available for this program so be sure to register before March 29th. If COVID regulations affect our ability to gather in person, we will move this program online.

Made by You-th: Thursday April 1st, 8th, 22nd and 29th from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm we will be hosting an in-person crafting program! Youth will come to the centre and let their artistic flag fly while creating goods to keep for themselves, and to sell on our online social enterprise. There are only 8 spots available for this program so be sure to register before March 29th. If COVID regulations affect our ability to gather in person, we will move this program online. If you would like to support our online social enterprise, visit mmyc.ca and click the shop button.

Fridays:

Bike Program: Starting April 9th and ending June 25th, from 5 pm to 7 pm MMYC will be hosting in-person bike program! Every week youth will learn something new about biking like bike safety, repair and road safety. Then youth will go on an intown or rural road bike ride led by staff and volunteers. Youth aged 10-18 and their families are welcome to participate. If you do not have a bike and helmet, we can also provide this to you. To register for this program, please email managingdirector@mmyc.ca

Batch Cooking: Friday April 2nd, 9th, 23rd and 30th from 4 pm to 8 pm we will be hosting in-person batch cooking classes! We have 6 spaces available per week for youth who are interested in learning to cooking and to give back to their community. Masks are mandatory and COVID precautions will be followed.

Are you interested in receiving meals? Youth, adults, seniors, single persons and families are all able to partake in receiving meals. No matter your age, financial status or otherwise- everyone is welcome to some yummy food.

We know that COVID-19 had impacted everyone differently. Whether you’re laid off, working more, learning online or just getting by- it’s not easy. During 2020 alone, 50% of Canadians reported worsening mental health due to the pandemic (CAMH,2020). This is our opportunity to make it a little easier on you. Scientifically we know that missing meals or not feeding your body properly impacts not only your physical health, but also your mental health. Let us take some of the stress off of you and your loved ones during this time.

If you’d like to register for receiving meals, please email nutritioncoordinator@mmyc.ca !

April Break:

Starting April 12th and ending April 16th, we will be running a FREE in-person April Break camp! There will be two groups to choose from- Morning Group which runs from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm OR Afternoon Group which runs from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Youth must register for the whole week and COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. There are only 12 spaces available, registration is on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in registering or in receiving more information, please email programcoordinator@mmyc.ca. If COVID affects our abilities to gather in-person, camp will be moved online.

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-256-5959