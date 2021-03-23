Almonte & Pakenham Library Branches

10 am to 3 pm. Ages 8 and up.

Join the fun: Lego and Ozobot challenges, 3D printing and Tinker CAD, video game design and coding with Scratch and Code org!

Register here https://form.jotform.com/210684570943258

Choose your dates soon, space is limited.

#1: Mon 12th and Tue 13th Almonte Branch, LEGO ROBOTICS (Race & Sumo Challenges) Tinker CAD, OZOBOTS, 10 am-3 pm

#2 Wed 14th Almonte Branch, 3D PRINTER, SCRATCH, OZOBOTS , 10 am-3 pm

#3 Thu 15th Almonte Branch, 3D PRINTER, SCRATCH, OZOBOTS, 10 am-3 pm

#4 Fri 16th and Sat 17th Pakenham Branch, LEGO ROBOTICS (Maze & Sumo Challenges) Tinker CAD, OZOBOTS, 10 am-3 pm

Covid-19 restrictions in place: all participants must wear a mask, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands. Limit of 8 participants with individual stations and materials. Materials and stations are quarantined and sanitized between workshops.