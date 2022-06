LOST: Archie, 2.5 yrs old

I’m deaf. Very friendly.

You can pick me up and I won’t scratch or bite.

You might hear me howl or meow loudly.

I’m average size, slender and I walk with a head tilt.

I live at 105 Union St. N.

PLEASE check sheds, garages, etc.

613-290-6945 OR 613-292-8552